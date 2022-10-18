Danish Police Say Damage at Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Caused by Powerful Explosions

(@FahadShabbir)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Preliminary findings of a Danish-Norwegian probe into the circumstances of sabotage at Nord Stream suggest that the damage to the gas pipelines was caused by "powerful explosions," Danish police said on Tuesday.

"The investigation confirmed that the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Danish Exclusive Economic Zone suffered significant damage and that the damage was caused by powerful explosions," the Danish police said in a statement.

The Copenhagen Police and the Norwegian Police Security Service will establish a joint investigation team which will take the probe further based on preliminary findings.

The Danish police said it was premature at this point to consider the participation of Germany and Sweden in the probe or predict how long the probe could take.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The network plays a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Denmark and Sweden have barred Russia from joining their investigations.