Danish Prime Minister Being Considered For Next NATO Leader - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Danish Prime Minister Being Considered for Next NATO Leader - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is being "seriously" considered as a candidate to become NATO's next secretary general, a prospect reinforced by her recent invitation to the White House, Politico Europe reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed European diplomats.

Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term is scheduled to end in late September following multiple extensions. Another extension is also a possibility if the allies fail to agree on a replacement, the newspaper reported.

Frederiksen fits several criteria NATO leaders consider important in a new chief, according to the report. This includes being a European, a head of government, a strong supporter of Ukraine and a woman.

"I think she is a serious candidate," a western European diplomat was quoted as saying.

A senior diplomat from Central Europe confirmed that the Danish leader "is indeed considered seriously by a number of bigger allies.

"

Frederiksen has received an invitation to visit the White House on June 5 in what many see as Washington's impending go-ahead for the role traditionally reserved for Europeans, the newspaper said.

There are reportedly also arguments against her, however. Some point out that NATO has already had a chief from Denmark, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who held the post from 2009-2014. Furthermore, Denmark's defense spending is still below the targeted 2% of the GDP, which diplomats fear might send a wrong signal, the Central European diplomat told the newspaper.

Frederiksen herself said in April that she did not intend to apply for the NATO leadership position. Other possible candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

