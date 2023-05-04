Danish Prime Minister Calls Issue of F-16 Jet Supplies to Ukraine 'Difficult'

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The issue of shipments of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is "difficult," and these supplies are still being discussed among allies, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Helsinki hosted the Nordic-Ukrainian summit, with Frederiksen, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending.

"When we talk about the fighters, that is the question we have been discussing for some time now. And it is still an issue that we talk about among allies. It is a difficult task, it is difficult question, but it is still ongoing discussion.

And from today's perspective, we haven't closed it yet," Frederiksen told a press conference following the meeting.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the decision to provide Kiev with F-16 fighter jets would be made after Ukraine's planned counteroffensive.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.