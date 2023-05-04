UrduPoint.com

Danish Prime Minister Calls Issue Of F-16 Jet Supplies To Ukraine 'Difficult'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Danish Prime Minister Calls Issue of F-16 Jet Supplies to Ukraine 'Difficult'

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The issue of shipments of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is "difficult," and these supplies are still being discussed among allies, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Helsinki hosted the Nordic-Ukrainian summit, with Frederiksen, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending.

"When we talk about the fighters, that is the question we have been discussing for some time now. And it is still an issue that we talk about among allies. It is a difficult task, it is difficult question, but it is still ongoing discussion.

And from today's perspective, we haven't closed it yet," Frederiksen told a press conference following the meeting.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the decision to provide Kiev with F-16 fighter jets would be made after Ukraine's planned counteroffensive.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Helsinki Kiev United States February From

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

35 minutes ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

50 minutes ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

58 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

56 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

56 minutes ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.