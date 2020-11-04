Danish Prime Minister in Isolation After Lawmakers, Officials Contract COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen went into isolation and was tested for COVID-19 after several lawmakers and officials, including Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup, have contracted the virus, the Danish Local media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing the prime minister's office.

Haekkerup said on Tuesday that he was experiencing COVID-like symptoms and confirmed earlier in the day that he tested positive for the virus. Frederiksen attended a meeting last week where Haekkerup was also present.

According to Local, several lawmakers and Soren Pape Poulsen, the leader of the Danish Conservative Party, have also contracted the coronavirus. A parliamentary questions session with the prime minister scheduled for Tuesday was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the legislature.

To date, Denmark has so far confirmed nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases, over 36,000 recoveries and 728 deaths.