MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday expressed regret and surprise regarding the sudden cancellation of US President Donald Trump 's state visit to Denmark

Earlier in the day, the US president announced on Twitter that he had postponed his visit, citing Frederiksen's reaction to his proposal to buy Greenland from Denmark as his main reason for doing so.

"It is with regret and surprise that I received the news that President Trump has canceled his state visit to Denmark on the 2nd and 3rd of September. I have been looking forward to the visit, our preparations were well underway. It was an opportunity, I think, to celebrate Denmark's close relationship to US, who remains one of Denmark's closest allies; I was looking forward to having a dialogue on the many shared interests Denmark has with US," Frederiksen told UK Sky News tv channel.

She added that Denmark's refusal to sell Greenland did not entail a change in bilateral relations, and that her country would continue communicating with United States regarding further cooperation.

On August 16, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its White House sources, that Trump was considering the idea of buying Greenland, the largest island in the world, which currently belongs to Denmark. These claims sparked mixed reactions, which ranged from humorous to perplexed to generally hostile.