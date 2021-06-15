Danish Prime Minister Says NATO Becoming Increasingly Political

NATO is becoming an increasingly political organization as it faces new types of threats and unprecedented challenges, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) NATO is becoming an increasingly political organization as it faces new types of threats and unprecedented challenges, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

"In part, we agree that NATO is becoming an increasingly political alliance.

This is because the nature of threats has changed over time," she was quoted as saying by the Danish Ritzau news agency, following the NATO summit in Brussels.

Frederiksen stressed that new challenges require new approaches. According to her, emerging threats in cyberspace and risks to vital infrastructure have gained more momentum than ever before.

The Danish prime minister also noted that the Brussels meeting was "extraordinarily successful." She added she was satisfied that US President Joe Biden has expressed strong support for the alliance.