UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Prime Minister Says NATO Becoming Increasingly Political

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

Danish Prime Minister Says NATO Becoming Increasingly Political

NATO is becoming an increasingly political organization as it faces new types of threats and unprecedented challenges, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) NATO is becoming an increasingly political organization as it faces new types of threats and unprecedented challenges, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

"In part, we agree that NATO is becoming an increasingly political alliance.

This is because the nature of threats has changed over time," she was quoted as saying by the Danish Ritzau news agency, following the NATO summit in Brussels.

Frederiksen stressed that new challenges require new approaches. According to her, emerging threats in cyberspace and risks to vital infrastructure have gained more momentum than ever before.

The Danish prime minister also noted that the Brussels meeting was "extraordinarily successful." She added she was satisfied that US President Joe Biden has expressed strong support for the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Brussels Alliance

Recent Stories

Govt committed to uplift living standard of commo ..

3 minutes ago

US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal, making room for ..

3 minutes ago

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Upper Swat, inflicts Rs. ..

3 minutes ago

Chris Froome wins battle to race Tour de France ag ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Irish Minister for For ..

20 minutes ago

KP govt to allocate Rs. 50 million for welfare of ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.