Danish Prime Minister Says Ready to Form New Government After November Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Danish Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Mette Frederiksen said she is ready, after elections held in early November, to form a new government, which will also include the Moderate Party and the Liberal Party of Denmark, Danish television channel TV2 reported.

On November 1, parliamentary elections were held in Denmark. According to the latest data, the "red" bloc of center-left parties, which includes the Social Democrats, is gaining 90 out of 179 seats in parliament. The center-right coalition has 73 mandates, while the Moderates have 16.

"Tomorrow we present a government composed of Liberals, Social Democrats and Moderates," Frederiksen was quoted as saying by TV2.

Talks on the formation of a new government have been ongoing since November 1.

According to the tv channel, Frederiksen will visit Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on Tuesday "to report readiness to form a government."

Frederiksen submitted her resignation to Queen Margrethe II after the parliamentary elections. Earlier, she also announced plans to form a government "based on a broad coalition."