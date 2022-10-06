Danish Prime Minister Schedules Early Parliamentary Elections for November 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has scheduled early parliamentary elections for November 1, reportedly amid criticism of the government by the Social Democratic Party over its decision to cull 17 million minks in November 2020.

"The 2022 parliamentary elections will be a security election. Safety for a human and family, safety for Denmark, Europe and for the whole world," Frederiksen was quoted as saying by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

In November 2020, Denmark announced the mass culling of all minks in the country ” an estimated 17 million ” after a coronavirus strain was detected in some species and concerns arose that humans could catch the disease from the animals.

In December, the Danish authorities adopted a law which prohibited the breeding and keeping of mink in the country until December 31, 2021 due to the risk of the mutated COVID-19 infection resurfacing. The government admitted that it had no legal right to demand that mink farm owners cull their livestock before the relevant legislation was passed.