Danish Prosecutors Charge Russian National With Alleged Espionage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:38 PM

The Danish Prosecution Service announced Wednesday that it has charged a Russian national residing in the country with alleged espionage

The suspect, whose name is being withheld by the authorities, is accused of handing over Danish energy technology information to Russian intelligence services.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld by the authorities, is accused of handing over Danish energy technology information to Russian intelligence services.

"The prosecution intends to demand a prison term and deportation of the accused from Denmark," the service said in a statement.

According to the Danish Jyllands Posten newspaper, if convicted, the Russian citizen may face up to six years in prison.

More Stories From World

