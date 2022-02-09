Danish Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Royal House

UrduPoint.com

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal House press service reported on Wednesday

"Her Majesty the Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening, Tuesday 8 February 2022.

The Queen is displaying only mild symptoms and is now residing in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg," the statement said.

In addition, the monarch's plans to travel to Norway, where she had planned to spend her winter vacation, have been canceled.

The statement added that the Royal House of Denmark is following guidelines from the health authorities.

Queen Margrethe II ascended the throne, a largely symbolic post, on January 14, 1972, after the death of her father King Frederik IX.

