Danish Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Royal House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 82, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to attend scheduled events, the Royal House press service reported on Wednesday.

"HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening and is now residing at Fredensborg Palace. The Queen's activities this week have thus been canceled," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, a party planned for Friday for government officials, parliamentarians and Danish representatives to the European Parliament will be hosted by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary instead.

Queen Margrethe II has already tested positive for COVID-19 in February this year.

The queen ascended the throne, a largely symbolic post, on January 14, 1972, after the death of her father, King Frederik IX.