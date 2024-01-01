Open Menu

Danish Queen Says Will Abdicate On January 14

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Queen Margrethe of Denmark announced during her traditional New Year's Eve televised address Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14, making way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Citing her age and health issues, she made the announcement during her traditional New Year's Eve speech broadcast on Danish television.

"In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years," she said.

That length of time would take its time on anyone, she added. "One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past...

"On 14th January 2024 -- 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father -- I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

