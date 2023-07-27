Danish Radicals Burn Quran Again Near Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Members of the Danish Patriots extremist group on Wednesday held the second Quran-burning demonstration in one day, in front of the embassy of Iraq in Copenhagen.

The Danish Patriots have held multiple similar demonstrations in the last 10 days, including near the embassies of Egypt and Turkey. Earlier in the day, they burned the Quran near the Pakistani embassy. They had burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of the Iraqi embassy along with the country's flag last week.

This time, the radicals once more burned the Quran and Iraq's flag in front of the Iraqi embassy, which was abandoned last week. The demonstration was again broadcast on social media.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in a phone call urged his Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, to prevent future desecrations of the Quran.

Quran-burning demonstrations have also been taking place in Sweden in recent weeks. Last week, hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

The Danish and Swedish authorities have criticized the controversial demonstrations but did not ban them on freedom of expression grounds. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc condemns the desecration of the Quran or any other sacred book and stands against any form of religious hatred.