Open Menu

Danish Radicals Burn Quran Again Near Iraqi Embassy In Copenhagen

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Danish Radicals Burn Quran Again Near Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Members of the Danish Patriots extremist group on Wednesday held the second Quran-burning demonstration in one day, in front of the embassy of Iraq in Copenhagen.

The Danish Patriots have held multiple similar demonstrations in the last 10 days, including near the embassies of Egypt and Turkey. Earlier in the day, they burned the Quran near the Pakistani embassy. They had burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of the Iraqi embassy along with the country's flag last week.

This time, the radicals once more burned the Quran and Iraq's flag in front of the Iraqi embassy, which was abandoned last week. The demonstration was again broadcast on social media.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in a phone call urged his Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, to prevent future desecrations of the Quran.

Quran-burning demonstrations have also been taking place in Sweden in recent weeks. Last week, hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

The Danish and Swedish authorities have criticized the controversial demonstrations but did not ban them on freedom of expression grounds. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc condemns the desecration of the Quran or any other sacred book and stands against any form of religious hatred.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Egypt Social Media Iraq Stockholm Sweden Muslim

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

30 minutes ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

30 minutes ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

29 minutes ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

40 minutes ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

40 minutes ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

40 minutes ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

52 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

42 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

58 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

58 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

58 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World