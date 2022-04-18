UrduPoint.com

Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Planned In Sweden This Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Planned in Sweden This Week - Reports

Far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Monday that he is not planning any new actions in Sweden this week following the Quran burning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Monday that he is not planning any new actions in Sweden this week following the Quran burning.

"I am in Copenhagen, and probably there will be new rallies in Sweden only a week later," Paludan said.

At least 26 police officers and 14 civilians were injured in riots in Sweden last week, sparked by Paludan's action in which he burnt the Quran, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported on Monday.

On April 14, the far-right anti-immigrant group Stram Kurs burned the Muslim holy book in the Swedish city of Linkoping, sparking unrest in the local Muslim communities and violent clashes with police, which lasted several days. Danish-Swedish extremist Paludan, the leader of the group, claimed responsibility for the burning and said that he would repeat the action. Paludan had already burned sacred texts earlier, demanding that all people of "non-Western" origin be deported and islam be banned in the country.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Sweden April Muslim All

Recent Stories

Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat hel ..

Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat helicopters

41 seconds ago
 Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools ..

Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools of thought at one platform to ..

43 seconds ago
 Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presid ..

Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presidency

3 minutes ago
 US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Ne ..

US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Next Several Days - Pentagon

4 minutes ago
 Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

4 minutes ago
 Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Mal ..

Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Malls in Serbia - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.