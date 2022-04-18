Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Planned in Sweden This Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Monday that he is not planning any new actions in Sweden this week following the Quran burning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Monday that he is not planning any new actions in Sweden this week following the Quran burning.

"I am in Copenhagen, and probably there will be new rallies in Sweden only a week later," Paludan said.

At least 26 police officers and 14 civilians were injured in riots in Sweden last week, sparked by Paludan's action in which he burnt the Quran, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported on Monday.

On April 14, the far-right anti-immigrant group Stram Kurs burned the Muslim holy book in the Swedish city of Linkoping, sparking unrest in the local Muslim communities and violent clashes with police, which lasted several days. Danish-Swedish extremist Paludan, the leader of the group, claimed responsibility for the burning and said that he would repeat the action. Paludan had already burned sacred texts earlier, demanding that all people of "non-Western" origin be deported and islam be banned in the country.