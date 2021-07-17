Danish Siddiqui: Creator of iconic images during Covid pandemic trolled even in death

The news of Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui's death drew strange reactions from right wing extremists on social media. During the second wave of Covid-19, Siddiqui had photographed a funeral ground where mass cremations were taking place

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The news of Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui's death drew strange reactions from right wing extremists on social media. During the second wave of Covid-19, Siddiqui had photographed a funeral ground where mass cremations were taking place.

These photographs showed the scale of the pandemic and grieving family members. Soon after, he was trolled viciously, with right wing extremists saying the snaps showed India in a poor light, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Using expletives, right wing extremist said Danish took photos of Hindu cremations at the peak of 2nd wave of COVID-19 and splashed them across foreign media to not only demean India but also to degrade Hinduism.

But probably all these Hindu extremists forgot was that Danish Siddiqui being a thorough professional showed to the world the real picture of the pandemic in India.

Celebrating the pictures Siddiqui took, Amber Ajay Tiwari wrote: "He told stories through his pictures. He fought for the oppressed with his lens. What a great photojournalist he was."