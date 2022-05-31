Danish Supreme Court Acquits Defense Ministry in Case of Mistreatment of Iraqi Soldiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Danish Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it has acquitted the country's defense ministry in the case of mistreatment of captured Iraqi soldiers in 2004.

"The Defense Ministry is not responsible for acts committed in Iraq," the court said in a statement.

The court noted that the Danish military participated in the Green Desert operation in Iraq in November 2004. During the operation, the Danish military captured 23 Iraqi soldiers on claims of illegal possession of firearms.

The Iraqis filed a lawsuit against the Danish defense ministry accusing the military of mistreatment.

According to the court, the Danish forces participated in the Iraqi-led operation in accordance with the mandate under which they were deployed. Therefore, the court said, the Iraqi government should be responsible for what happened to the said 23 Iraqi soldiers.

Danish radio DR reported that the country's defense ministry had spent over 30 million Danish kroner ($4.32 million) in lawsuit expenses.