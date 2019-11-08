UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Terrorist Suspected Of Being Behind Russia's A321 Crash Over Sinai - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:39 PM

Danish Terrorist Suspected of Being Behind Russia's A321 Crash Over Sinai - Reports

Danish terrorist Basil Hassan could have been behind the deadly crash of Russia's Airbus A321 airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, media reported, citing the materials of the investigation into another terrorist linked to the suspect

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Danish terrorist Basil Hassan could have been behind the deadly crash of Russia's Airbus A321 airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, media reported, citing the materials of the investigation into another terrorist linked to the suspect.

According to Denmark's DR broadcaster, Danish journalists have obtained materials related to the probe into Australian national Khaled Khayat, who was convicted of plotting to blow up a Sydney to Abu Dhabi flight in July 2017.

Khayat, linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), reportedly testified that his brother, Tarek, and Basil Hassan had masterminded the failed terrorist attack.

"There was a plane that exploded over Egypt. The same people [Khayat and Hassan] stand behind this," the materials of the investigation read, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The materials noted that the terrorists had plotted to use the same method in both attacks.

Hassan, born in 1987, is a Danish national who has a degree in engineering. According to the US Department of State, he plays a key role in planning operations on IS-controlled territory, the broadcaster added.

The deadliest disaster in the history of Russian and Soviet aviation occurred on October 31, 2015, when the Kogalymavia-operated Airbus A321, en route from the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, crashed over the Sinai Peninsula. There were 224 people on board, including 25 children. Russian intelligence deemed the crash to be a terrorist attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Egypt Abu Dhabi Sydney St. Petersburg Same Denmark July October 2017 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands re ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Ready to Start Troop Disengagement Near Pe ..

1 minute ago

Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal to be observed t ..

1 minute ago

Revamping of public sector housing business model ..

1 minute ago

Utility Stores Corporation to get Rs 6 billion to ..

1 minute ago

Smog: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik orders action again ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.