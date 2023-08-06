(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) NATO military instructors from Denmark and the United Kingdom trained Ukrainian soldiers at a base of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia), despite Azov's exclusion from US military funding due to its radicalism, according to documents from the Danish embassy in Kiev seen by Sputnik on Sunday.

A note from the Danish embassy dated May 21, 2021, informed the Ukrainian Defense Ministry of the arrival of six instructors for the 56-th Ukrainian army brigade in Berdyansk and Urzuf, where Azov's main base was located.

"These sites were previously investigated by Russian law enforcement officers, and the materials found there directly point to intensive training of mobilized Ukrainian citizens by Western officers, using criminal methods of warfare, which the Azovs were fluent in," a law enforcement officer told Sputnik.

The instructors of the UK's OP ORBITAL training team had already been present in Ukraine before, the document showed.

"Operation ORBITAL is the code name of a UK program to train Ukrainian army servicepeople from the mobilization reserve. I note that these officers, as stated in the text of the document, have access to classified information, which indicates that Ukraine has provided access to information constituting state secrets, including mobilization planning documents," the officer said.

Despite the fact that the Azov battalion has been recognized by the United States as a neo-Nazi organization, NATO forces were directly involved in training of nationalist armed formations, they noted.

"This is evidence of Kiev's intensive preparations for active combat operations under NATO's supervision," the law enforcement officer concluded.

In August 2022, the Russian Supreme Court designated Azov as a terrorist organization. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that Azov militants use prohibited means and methods of warfare and are complicit in the torture of civilians and the killing of children.