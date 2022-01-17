Denmark's cybersecurity regulators said in an audit released on Monday that the capacity of the country's five agencies tackling cybersecurity is insufficient, and some IT security requirements are not being observed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Denmark's cybersecurity regulators said in an audit released on Monday that the capacity of the country's five agencies tackling cybersecurity is insufficient, and some IT security requirements are not being observed.

The report examined five "socially meaningful" government institutions, including the Danish ministries of finance, justice, health, food, agriculture and fisheries, and the ministry of climate, energy and utilities.

"The government auditors deem unsatisfactory that neither the finance ministry nor the other four government agencies have met the minimum technical requirements for IT security," the report read, concluding that "the vulnerabilities in the agencies' IT systems, websites, cell phones and tablets have increased the risk of cyberattacks.

The report also pointed out that since July 2020, all public agencies in Denmark must observe 20 cybersecurity standards. The auditors identified a number of violations in meeting these standards. The health ministry, in particular, has ensured observance of only 12 out of 20 regulations, they said.

Ministries have been told to address the findings within a two-month period.