Danone May Suspend Production, Shipments In Spain During Transport Strike

The French food giant Danone may be forced to suspend the operation of its plants in Spain and, as a result, production and supply of its products there within 24 hours if the indefinite strike by transport workers in the country continues

The strike has been going on in Spain since March 14, with protesters blocking roads and using violence against drivers not participating in the strike. The causes of the rally include the difficult situation in the transport sector, poor working conditions, and increases in gas and diesel prices, which accelerated even more after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Organizers of the strike have pledged to continue demonstrations until the government takes action on the issue of energy prices.

"If an agreement is not reached within the next few hours, Danone will be forced to take a drastic decision to halt the milk collection process and, as a result, the production process in its factories and the subsequent transfer of finished products to food chains," Danone said in a press release, as quoted by Spanish news agency Efe.

According to the news agency, Danone considers suspending operations at its four dairy factories and three natural mineral water plants in Spain.

Last Friday, the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Production (FIAB) said the strike has already led to losses of 600 million Euros ($663 million) and endangered over 100,000 jobs. The most affected companies include those engaged in the production of perishable goods, such as fish, meat, dairy products, fruits, and others. Businesses and associations of the Spanish food industry have urged the authorities to end the strike.

