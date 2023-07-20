The Russian assets of the French food giant Danone, which were transferred to Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) on Sunday, are worth 250 million euros ($279 million), French media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Russian assets of the French food giant Danone, which were transferred to Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) on Sunday, are worth 250 million Euros ($279 million), French media reported on Thursday.

Danone's Russian businesses generated revenue of 1 billion euros before 2022, accounting for 6% of its total sales, French radio Europe 1 reported, adding that their total value is currently estimated at 250 million euros.

Danone has been present in Russia since 1992. Its Russian business unit owns a number of plants located in several regions of Russia and employs at least 7,200 people, the report said.

In October 2022, Danone said that it intended to exit the country due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and sell its dairy and plant production businesses in Russia.

However, during the transition period, which could take a significant amount of time, it would operate normally, the company added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sunday transferring control of Danone Russia and Baltika, the Russian unit of Danish brewery group Carlsberg, to Rosimushchestvo.

Danone owns such brands as Prostokvashino, Activia, Actimel, Alpro, Danissimo, Danone and several others in Russia. Last week, the company said that it would localize its Activia brand on the Russian market as ActiBio.