Open Menu

Danone Russia's Assets Moved Under Russian Management Estimated At $279Mln - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Danone Russia's Assets Moved Under Russian Management Estimated at $279Mln - Reports

The Russian assets of the French food giant Danone, which were transferred to Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) on Sunday, are worth 250 million euros ($279 million), French media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Russian assets of the French food giant Danone, which were transferred to Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) on Sunday, are worth 250 million Euros ($279 million), French media reported on Thursday.

Danone's Russian businesses generated revenue of 1 billion euros before 2022, accounting for 6% of its total sales, French radio Europe 1 reported, adding that their total value is currently estimated at 250 million euros.

Danone has been present in Russia since 1992. Its Russian business unit owns a number of plants located in several regions of Russia and employs at least 7,200 people, the report said.

In October 2022, Danone said that it intended to exit the country due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and sell its dairy and plant production businesses in Russia.

However, during the transition period, which could take a significant amount of time, it would operate normally, the company added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sunday transferring control of Danone Russia and Baltika, the Russian unit of Danish brewery group Carlsberg, to Rosimushchestvo.

Danone owns such brands as Prostokvashino, Activia, Actimel, Alpro, Danissimo, Danone and several others in Russia. Last week, the company said that it would localize its Activia brand on the Russian market as ActiBio.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Europe Company Vladimir Putin October Sunday Market Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium ..

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium production growth

6 minutes ago
 RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on expl ..

RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on exploring the digital landscape

6 minutes ago
 EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in ..

EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in Nirvana Holding

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah ov ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah over acquittal in "false" money ..

2 minutes ago
 Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of thre ..

Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of three sisters' murder

2 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Famil ..

US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Family Bribery Scheme in Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
Russian Embassy Says Canada's New Round of Sanctio ..

Russian Embassy Says Canada's New Round of Sanctions 'Laughable'

9 minutes ago
 Three robbers held with Rs 700,000 looted cash

Three robbers held with Rs 700,000 looted cash

9 minutes ago
 No Ships From Ukrainian Ports Cleared as Part of G ..

No Ships From Ukrainian Ports Cleared as Part of Grain Exports Deal - UN

2 minutes ago
 US Senate Advances Measure to Block Strategic Petr ..

US Senate Advances Measure to Block Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales to China, ..

2 seconds ago
 Police hold flag march regarding Muharram security ..

Police hold flag march regarding Muharram security

3 seconds ago
 National IT Seminar held to harmonise efforts of a ..

National IT Seminar held to harmonise efforts of all stakeholders

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World