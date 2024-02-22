Danone Says Profits Rise, Higher Prices Offset Flat Volumes
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) French food group Danone said profit from continuing operations grew in 2023 as rising prices for its yogurts and other products made up for flat volumes and Currency movements.
Net income from recurring activities rose 3.5 percent to 2.3 billion Euros ($2.5 billion), while revenue was virtually unchanged at 27.6 billion euros.
Excluding disposals and currency changes, net sales rose by seven percent and volume decreased by 0.
4 percent.
Last year the company wrote down the value of some US dairy activities in anticipation of sales and stopped consolidating its Russian operations.
Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement that "2023 was a year of consistent progress and strong delivery."
The company said that volume growth resumed in the fourth quarter as it focused on better selling brands.
