Dar Appreciates China's Support To Pakistan Sovereignty; Reiterates Commitment To Peaceful Neighborhood

May 20, 2025

Dar appreciates China's support to Pakistan sovereignty; reiterates commitment to peaceful neighborhood

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday lauded China's steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during a a high-level diplomatic meeting with Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), held here.

The meeting comes at a critical time following the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Both sides underscored the importance of adhering to the principles of the UN Charter and international law to uphold regional peace and stability, a DPM's Office news release said.

DPM Dar emphasized the country’s inherent right and capability to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and the security of its people. He also drew attention to India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, urging the international community to take serious note of what he described as an illegal and provocative move.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, is indispensable for lasting peace in South Asia.

Dar also expressed appreciation for the IDCPC’s role in deepening ties between the Communist Party of China and Pakistan’s political parties, noting its significance in further strengthening bilateral understanding.

With Pakistan and China set to celebrate the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations on 21 May, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the “ironclad” friendship and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to deepen linkages between the political parties of Pakistan and CPC.Drones

The deputy prime minister appreciated China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and issues of its core interest.

Liu Jianchao reiterated that as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and ironclad friend, China would continue to prioritise its relations with Pakistan.

