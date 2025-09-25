Dar, Bahraini counterpart reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties at UNGA

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday met with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two leaders reaffirmed the close and enduring ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, expressing resolve to deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

They emphasized enhanced engagement in economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and collaboration at multilateral fora, while underscoring their shared commitment to peace and stability.

Dar and Al Zayani also discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian relief to the affected population.

The meeting reflected the shared vision of both countries to further strengthen their longstanding partnership and coordinate efforts on regional and international issues of common concern.