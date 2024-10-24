- Home
- World
- Dar calls for investment in digital infrastructure, transforming workforce across Commonwealth
Dar Calls For Investment In Digital Infrastructure, Transforming Workforce Across Commonwealth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
APIA (SAMOA) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday called for increased investment in digital infrastructure and transformative technologies to accelerate economic modernization and enhanced productivity across the Commonwealth.
The deputy prime minister, in his address at the Commonwealth business Forum in Samoa, called for urgent investment in education, skill development, and entrepreneurship to harness the potential of the workforce, which was a key driver of technological innovation and economic transformation.
He also underscored the crucial role of the Commonwealth Business Forum as a platform for collaboration, trade, and investment, impacting millions across the Commonwealth.
DPM Dar also emphasized the critical importance of transforming the workforce across the Commonwealth.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to contributing to the prosperity of the Commonwealth and called for a shared vision for sustainable growth, enhanced intra-Commonwealth trade, and economic and social progress.
Ishaq Dar also highlighted Pakistan’s national efforts aimed at empowering its workforce and preparing it for a rapidly evolving global economy.
Recent Stories
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Post, Ministry of Health sign deal at Global Health Exhibition12 minutes ago
-
'Too soon' to call Barca contenders despite Bayern romp: Flick21 minutes ago
-
Health Minister launches the National Program for Health and Nutrition Measurement21 minutes ago
-
More than food: Seoul gentrification threatens free meal centre22 minutes ago
-
France hosts Lebanon conference hampered by empty seats22 minutes ago
-
Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming craze22 minutes ago
-
Usyk, Fury reignite rivalry in Riyadh22 minutes ago
-
South Africa cruise to seven-wicket win in Bangladesh Test22 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Beirut, levels residential complex: state media32 minutes ago
-
Scientific payloads of China's first reusable, returnable satellite delivered to users32 minutes ago
-
Putin to meet UN's Guterres for first time in over two years32 minutes ago
-
Boeing workers reject contract, extend strike: union32 minutes ago