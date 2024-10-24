Open Menu

Dar Calls For Investment In Digital Infrastructure, Transforming Workforce Across Commonwealth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM

APIA (SAMOA) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday called for increased investment in digital infrastructure and transformative technologies to accelerate economic modernization and enhanced productivity across the Commonwealth.

The deputy prime minister, in his address at the Commonwealth business Forum in Samoa, called for urgent investment in education, skill development, and entrepreneurship to harness the potential of the workforce, which was a key driver of technological innovation and economic transformation.

He also underscored the crucial role of the Commonwealth Business Forum as a platform for collaboration, trade, and investment, impacting millions across the Commonwealth.

DPM Dar also emphasized the critical importance of transforming the workforce across the Commonwealth.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to contributing to the prosperity of the Commonwealth and called for a shared vision for sustainable growth, enhanced intra-Commonwealth trade, and economic and social progress.

Ishaq Dar also highlighted Pakistan’s national efforts aimed at empowering its workforce and preparing it for a rapidly evolving global economy.

