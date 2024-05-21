Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Dar, Kazakh FM review bilateral relations, connectivity projects

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Abugaliuly Nurtleu on Tuesday reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional connectivity projects.

They met on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The two deputy prime ministers underlined the importance of regular convening of various institutional mechanisms to tap the true potential of Pakistan-Kazakhstan ties, a press release said.

They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the spheres of trade, regional connectivity and tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar conveyed Pakistan’s full support for Kazakhstan during its Presidency of the SCO Heads of State Council.

He emphasized enhanced regional connectivity for the prosperity and development of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) region.

