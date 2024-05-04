- Home
- Dar, Nigerien counterpart reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral dialogue, cooperation
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 06:09 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare exchanged views on a wide range of issues and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral dialogue and cooperation, especially in the economic domain
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare exchanged views on a wide range of issues and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral dialogue and cooperation, especially in the economic domain.
Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Niger Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare on the sidelines of the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Banjul, The Gambia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.
The two sides also discussed coordination within the OIC framework and agreed to continue working closely to advance the collective interest within the OIC and beyond.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated Niger’s support to Pakistan at various regional and international platforms and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
Foreign Minister Sangare reiterated Niger's consistent position on the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing solidarity with Pakistan's stance at the international stage.
