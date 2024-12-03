Dar Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To ECO's Vision Of Regional Connectivity, Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MASHHAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met Secretary-General of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Dr Asad Majeed, on the sidelines of the 28th ECO Ministerial Meeting being held here.
In the meeting, they discussed the important role played by ECO in fostering regional cooperation by strengthening trade linkages, regional connectivity and people-to-people contacts.
The deputy prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan's continued commitment towards ECO and for its vision of regional connectivity and economic cooperation.
