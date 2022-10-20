ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The passage of ships through the Dardanelles has been suspended due to heavy fog, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Dardanelles has been closed for maritime traffic in both directions due to heavy fog.

The fog, which intensified in the region in the morning, caused a deterioration of visibility at sea.

The Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service has radioed a warning to captains of vessels about the necessity to enter the strait from the north and south. The service also announced that the strait has been closed for transit of ships in both directions, the report said.