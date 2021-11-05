UrduPoint.com

Dardanelles Strait Closed For Transit Vessels Due To Heavy Fog - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:48 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Dardanelles Strait (also known as Strait of Canakkale) is closed for transit vessels due to a heavy fog, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The Canakkale Strait ship traffic administration warned the captains of ships entering the strait from the north and south and announced that the strait is closed for transit ships in both directions. Normal traffic will resume after the fog lifts, according to media reports.

