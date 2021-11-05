Dardanelles Strait Closed for Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Reports

The Dardanelles Strait (also known as Strait of Canakkale) is closed for transit vessels due to a heavy fog, Turkish media reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Dardanelles Strait (also known as Strait of Canakkale) is closed for transit vessels due to a heavy fog, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The Canakkale Strait ship traffic administration warned the captains of ships entering the strait from the north and south and announced that the strait is closed for transit ships in both directions. Normal traffic will resume after the fog lifts, according to media reports.