UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Darfur Clashes Force 1,860 Refugees Into Chad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Darfur clashes force 1,860 refugees into Chad

Recent inter-communal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur State have forced 1,860 refugees to cross into neighboring Chad in the past week, according to a statement

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Recent inter-communal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur State have forced 1,860 refugees to cross into neighboring Chad in the past week, according to a statement.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said the refugees -- mostly women, children, and the elderly -- have fled homes in villages near the border, in the aftermath of deadly clashes that started on April 3.

"The re-surging violence has reportedly left 144 people dead and more than 230 injured. In the meantime, humanitarian agencies are trying to establish the exact number of newly displaced people within West Darfur, which is estimated to be in the thousands," according to the statement late Tuesday.

The clashes took place in the El Geneina city of Sudan's West Darfur state, 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the Sudan-Chad border.

"Refugees arriving in Chad speak of houses and properties being destroyed, and of sites hosting displaced people being targeted. Some of the new arrivals had already been displaced by earlier clashes last year and in January this year," it said.

The Ouaddai province in Chad, where the new arrivals are crossing, already hosts 145,000 Darfurian refugees, the UNHCR said, noting that it expects the influx to continue if security is not quickly restored in Darfur.

Related Topics

Injured Dead United Nations Geneina Chad Sudan January April Border Women From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Babar Azam finishes South Africa ODIs as No.1 rank ..

13 minutes ago

PM wishes happy Baisakhi to Sikh community

14 minutes ago

IRSA releases 104,300 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Upgradation work of Rawalpindi, Rohri stations to ..

2 minutes ago

China releases lunar sample data online

2 minutes ago

LHC’s Anti-Terrorism Courts shut down due to COV ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.