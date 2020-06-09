Darfur War Crimes Suspect Kushayb Arrested, Transferred to ICC Custody - Court

Ali Kushayb, former leader of the Janjaweed militia group in Sudan's Darfur, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face trial on war crimes charges, has surrendered to law enforcement officials in the Central African Republic, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Ali Kushayb, former leader of the Janjaweed militia group in Sudan's Darfur, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face trial on war crimes charges, has surrendered to law enforcement officials in the Central African Republic, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman ("Ali Kushayb") is in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after surrendering himself voluntarily in the Central African Republic on account of an ICC arrest warrant issued on 27 April 2007," the ICC said in a statement.

Kushayb is alleged to have commanded the Janjaweed militia group from roughly August 2003 to March 2004 and is claimed to be responsible for the commission of, and the enactment of, crimes against humanity in Darfur. The militia leader is accused of participating personally in several attacks against civilians in the towns of Kodoom, Bindist, Mukjar and Arawala, the ICC said in a statement.

The former militia commander has been handed over to ICC officials and is expected to make an initial appearance in court in the near future.