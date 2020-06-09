UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Darfur War Crimes Suspect Kushayb Arrested, Transferred To ICC Custody - Court

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Darfur War Crimes Suspect Kushayb Arrested, Transferred to ICC Custody - Court

Ali Kushayb, former leader of the Janjaweed militia group in Sudan's Darfur, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face trial on war crimes charges, has surrendered to law enforcement officials in the Central African Republic, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Ali Kushayb, former leader of the Janjaweed militia group in Sudan's Darfur, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face trial on war crimes charges, has surrendered to law enforcement officials in the Central African Republic, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman ("Ali Kushayb") is in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after surrendering himself voluntarily in the Central African Republic on account of an ICC arrest warrant issued on 27 April 2007," the ICC said in a statement.

Kushayb is alleged to have commanded the Janjaweed militia group from roughly August 2003 to March 2004 and is claimed to be responsible for the commission of, and the enactment of, crimes against humanity in Darfur. The militia leader is accused of participating personally in several attacks against civilians in the towns of Kodoom, Bindist, Mukjar and Arawala, the ICC said in a statement.

The former militia commander has been handed over to ICC officials and is expected to make an initial appearance in court in the near future.

Related Topics

ICC Sudan Central African Republic Muhammad Ali March April August Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

21 minutes ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.