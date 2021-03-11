UrduPoint.com
Daring To Dream: Libyans Regain Hope After Decade Of War

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:25 PM

In divided Libya, the breakthrough appointment of a unity government has raised hopes for reconciliation among people exhausted by a decade of chaos but now daring to dream of peace

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :In divided Libya, the breakthrough appointment of a unity government has raised hopes for reconciliation among people exhausted by a decade of chaos but now daring to dream of peace.

After seeing a succession of ceasefires and peace conferences flake out over the years, Libyans had grown accustomed to their hopes for a better future being dashed.

"This time, it looks like it'll work out. I'm very optimistic," Salah, a shopkeeper in Tripoli, says with a wide smile.

Like many of his compatriots, Salah watched a live television broadcast on Wednesday of the session in which parliament approved a unity government to lead Libya to December elections.

A day after, he welcomed the move.

"We need unity, we are all brothers, we should no longer be divided," the 40-year-old adds, dressed in a traditional djellaba robe.

The vote was widely hailed as "historic" for a country torn apart by conflict since 2011.

In February that year, inspired by the Arab Spring and backed by Western air power, Libyans rose up against Moamer Kadhafi and ousted within months a dictator who had ruled with an iron fist since 1969.

The oil-rich country of seven million people has since descended into anarchy, with two rival administrations vying for control and a myriad of militias fighting over its resources.

Libya's infrastructure is now derelict, its economy in tatters and public services wretched. The situation has been complicated by foreign interference.

