'Dark Oxygen': A Deep-sea Discovery That Has Split Scientists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Brest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Could lumpy metallic rocks in the deepest, darkest reaches of the ocean be making oxygen in the absence of sunlight?
Some scientists think so, but others have challenged the claim that so-called "dark oxygen" is being produced in the lightless abyss of the seabed.
The discovery -- detailed last July in the journal Nature Geoscience -- called into question long-held assumptions about the origins of life on Earth, and sparked intense scientific debate.
The findings were also consequential for mining companies eager to extract the precious metals contained within these polymetallic nodules.
Researchers said that potato-sized nodules could be producing enough electrical current to split seawater into hydrogen and oxygen, a process known as electrolysis.
This cast doubt on the long-established view that life was made possible when organisms started producing oxygen via photosynthesis, which requires sunlight, about 2.7 billion years ago.
"Deep-sea discovery calls into question the origins of life," the Scottish Association for Marine Science said in a press release to accompany the publication of the research.
Environmentalists said the presence of dark oxygen showed just how little is known about life at these extreme depths, and supported their case that deep-sea mining posed unacceptable ecological risks.
"Greenpeace has long campaigned to stop deep sea mining from beginning in the Pacific due to the damage it could do to delicate, deep sea ecosystems," the environmental organisation said.
"This incredible discovery underlines the urgency of that call".
The discovery was made in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a vast underwater region of the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii of growing interest to mining companies.
Scattered on the seafloor four kilometres (2.5 miles) beneath the surface, polymetallic nodules contain manganese, nickel and cobalt, metals used in electric car batteries and other low-carbon technologies.
The research that gave rise to the dark oxygen discovery was partly funded by a Canadian deep-sea mining business, The Metals Company, that wanted to assess the ecological impact of such exploration.
It has sharply criticised the study by marine ecologist Andrew Sweetman and his team as plagued by "methodological flaws".
Michael Clarke, environmental manager at The Metals Company, told AFP that the findings "are more logically attributable to poor scientific technique and shoddy science than a never before observed phenomenon."
Sweetman's findings proved explosive, with many in the scientific community expressing reservations or rejecting the conclusions.
Since July, five academic research papers refuting Sweetman's findings have been submitted for review and publication.
"He did not present clear proof for his observations and hypothesis," said Matthias Haeckel, a biogeochemist at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany.
"Many questions remain after the publication. So, now the scientific community needs to conduct similar experiments etc, and either prove or disprove it."
Olivier Rouxel, a geochemistry researcher at Ifremer, the French national institute for ocean science and technology, told AFP there was "absolutely no consensus on these results".
"Deep-sea sampling is always a challenge," he said, adding it was possible that the oxygen detected was "trapped air bubbles" in the measuring instruments.
He was also sceptical about deep-sea nodules, some tens of millions of years old, still producing enough electrical current when "batteries run out quickly".
"How is it possible to maintain the capacity to generate electrical current in a nodule that is itself extremely slow to form?" he asked.
When contacted by AFP, Sweetman indicated that he was preparing a formal response.
"These types of back and forth are very common with scientific articles and it moves the subject matter forward," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
More Stories From World
-
'Dark oxygen': a deep-sea discovery that has split scientists5 minutes ago
-
Japan govt approval rate drops after gift voucher row25 minutes ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback55 minutes ago
-
Giant mine machine swallowing up Senegal's fertile coast2 hours ago
-
Race to name creatures of the deep as mining interest grows2 hours ago
-
Wind-powered mast to cut emissions sets sail to Canada2 hours ago
-
Peru farmer in German court battle with energy giant2 hours ago
-
Andreeva, 17, tops world No. 1 Sabalenka for Indian Wells title2 hours ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback2 hours ago
-
Colombia defense minister vows 'full force' against guerrillas2 hours ago
-
Ovechkin set to achieve the 'impossible'2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results9 hours ago