Darknet Vendors Selling Alleged Vaccines Against COVID-19 for $250 - Software Provider

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Darknet vendors are selling products they claim to be vaccines against COVID-19 for up to $250, the Check Point Software Technologies company said in a blog post on Friday.

The software firm said that it had been in touch with several Darknet vendors, who are asking to be paid in Bitcoin for unspecified vaccines against the coronavirus disease. The seller also allegedly said that 14 doses of the vaccine were required, despite most manufacturers offering vaccines against COVID-19 in two shots.

"The range of medicines advertised by these vendors is extensive, from 'available corona virus vaccine $250' to 'Say bye bye to COVID19=CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE' to 'Buy fast.CORONA-VIRUS VACCINE IS OUT NOW'," Check Point said in the blog post.

Since the start of November, 1,062 new domain Names have been registered containing the word "vaccine," the software provider said, adding that this figure is equivalent to the preceding three months. Out of these, 400 also contain the words "covid" or "corona."

Check Point also contacted a vendor selling "Chloroquine" as a COVID-19 treatment for $10, according to the blog post.

Europol, the European Union's agency for law enforcement cooperation, issued an early warning regarding vaccine-related illicit activity on December 4. The agency warned that an uptick in the trafficking of pharmaceutical products was expected, given that it is highly lucrative for criminal groups.