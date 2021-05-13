DarkSide Group Says Hacked Four More Companies After Disrupting Colonial Pipeline in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The ransomware group known as DarkSide on Thursday listed four more companies from which it stole sensitive data, after its earlier attack on the Colonial Pipelines in the United States triggered gas shortages in the country.

The group posted the details and previews of stolen data from four new companies on its website. The listed companies were: Italian companies Valvitalia, French helicopter service provider Heli-Union, US building materials firm Irving Materials and US company All American Asphalt.

The group posted samples of the data stolen from those companies, which included internal emails, corporate documents and personal data of employees such as photocopies of their passports.

The DarkSide group topped news headlines this week after its attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the United States, which caused massive gas shortages in several states in the southeastern coast of the country.

Panicked motorists lined up at gas stations that quickly became empty in a number of US states, including Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

In response to the disruptive impact of its attack, the group released a statement stressing that it did not have any geopolitical motives.

"We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics, do not need to tie us with a defined government and look for other our motives. Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society," the statement said.

The statement added that the group would introduce moderation and check with its partners to avoid social consequences in the future.

The Colonial Pipeline restarted operations on Wednesday and the system was expected to reach full capacity on Thursday, the company said in a statement.