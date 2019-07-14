UrduPoint.com
Darroch's Leaked Diplomatic Memos Say Trump Axed Iran Deal 'to Spite' Obama - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The former UK Ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, said in leaked diplomatic cables to London that US President Donald Trump's decision to discard the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program was aimed at spiting his predecessor Barack Obama, who agreed to the deal back in 2015, local media reported on Sunday.

As new details of the leaked memos surface, the UK police has reportedly identified the suspect behind the leaks.

Darroch slammed as "diplomatic vandalism" Trump's decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal, saying it had been driven by "personality reasons" and aimed "to spite" Obama, the Daily Mail newspaper reported quoting new details of the leaked memos.

On July 6, Daily Mail published excerpts from confidential cables that Darroch had sent to London, in which the diplomat described the White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" and warned that US President Donald Trump could end up in "disgrace.

" Darroch also described Trump as inept, insecure and incompetent.

The envoy resigned on Wednesday, a day after Trump in a tweet called him "a very stupid guy." According to media reports, Darroch quit because Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and the front-runner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, refused to back him during a Conservative leadership tv debate.

On Friday, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said a counter-terrorism unit responsible for investigating claims of breaches of the Official Secrets Act would lead the probe into the suspected leak. Basu urged those behind the cables' publication to spare police the effort and turn themselves in. He said those who had any information should come forward.

