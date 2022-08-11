Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Ye Kam Kar Rahe Hai

UrduPoint.com

Published August 11, 2022

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), on the sidelines of the 5th Session of the Islamic Solidarity Games held currently in Konya, Republic of Türkiye

Konya (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -11th Aug, 2022) H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), on the sidelines of the 5th Session of the Islamic Solidarity Games held currently in Konya, Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the OIC, the Ministry of Sports in Saudi Arabia, and the ISSF.

The two sides also discussed arrangements and preparations for holding the next session of the Youth Ministers Conference, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah next September.

The Secretary-General commended the effort of the ISSF under the chairmanship of HRH Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal in enhancing the capabilities of youth and sports in the Islamic world.

