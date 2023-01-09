Dassault Aviation Chief Says Enterprises Face Difficulties Due to Russia Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman and CEO of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier, said on Monday that the European Union's sanctions against Russia have created problems for the European industry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Chairman and CEO of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier, said on Monday that the European Union's sanctions against Russia have created problems for the European industry.

"Since the start of hostilities in Europe, in Ukraine, there have been sanctions that have created problems in the supply chain of some materials and energy," Trappier told French radio broadcaster Europe 1.

While acknowledging sanctions as a "normal" political decision, he complained that the restrictions against Russia had a major impact on the energy sector in Europe and many European countries were suffering from the lack of Russian gas.

"There are concerns about rising energy prices, which makes it difficult for businesses, especially in Europe, while there are no problems with access to gas in the United States," the Dassault Aviation's chief said.

Western countries and their allies have been facing high energy prices in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.