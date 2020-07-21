UrduPoint.com
Data Analysis Of Black Boxes Of Downed Ukrainian Boeing To Begin On Tuesday - Ottawa

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The analysis of data from the black boxes belonging to the downed Ukrainian plane near Tehran will begin at France's Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) on Tuesday, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in July, Iran sent the black boxes from the downed aircraft to BEA

"Canada welcomes the download of Flight #PS752's recorder data at France's @BEA_Aero and data analysis beginning tomorrow. This is long overdue," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also called upon Iran to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and independent investigation into the crash.

On January 8, a Kiev-bound aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport.

All 176 passengers and crew members died. The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the plane, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of retaliation by the United States for Iran's attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq. Tehran launched the missile attacks after the US assassination of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian leadership has apologized to the crash victims' countries, including Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Tehran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.

