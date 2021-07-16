UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Data Feed From F-35 Jet Enables Intercept Of Cruise Missile In Army Test - Lockheed Martin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Data Feed From F-35 Jet Enables Intercept of Cruise Missile in Army Test - Lockheed Martin

The US Army deployed an F-35 jet as an elevated sensor platform linked to missile defenses in a test featuring the successful intercept of a cruise missile with a PAC-3 interceptor, Northrop Grumman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The US Army deployed an F-35 jet as an elevated sensor platform linked to missile defenses in a test featuring the successful intercept of a cruise missile with a PAC-3 interceptor, Northrop Grumman said on Thursday.

"The mid-July US Army flight test marks a first in one flight test - F-35 data contributing to the global track used by the US Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) to live fire a PAC-3, Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

IBCS, developed by Northrop Grumman, used the F-35 data with other contributing sensor data to initiate the launch of the PAC-3 to neutralize the incoming threat, using Hit-to-Kill technology unique to PAC-3 interceptor, the release said.

The test in which a surrogate cruise missile was successfully intercepted took place at the White Sands Missile Range in the US state of New Mexico, the release added.

The IBCS is the centerpiece of the US Army's modernization strategy for air and missile defenses. The system is designed to network with multiple sensor platforms, according to Northrop Grumman.

Related Topics

Fire Army Technology Mexico

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

31 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

2 hours ago

New Italian airline to take off on October 15

1 minute ago

Dr Rubaba directs to provide healthcare facilities ..

1 minute ago

Health workers of capital's hospitals call off str ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.