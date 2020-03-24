UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Data From Cruise Ship Shows Nearly Fifth COVID-19 Infectees Never Get Sick - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Data From Cruise Ship Shows Nearly Fifth COVID-19 Infectees Never Get Sick - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A statistical study of data collected from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan for nearly a month with several coronavirus infected passengers, suggests that nearly 20 percent of people who contract the coronavirus never develop any symptoms, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday.

"The results of testing of passengers and crew on board the Diamond Princess demonstrated a high proportion (46.5 percent) of asymptomatic infections at the time of testing. Available statistical models of the Diamond Princess outbreak suggest that 17.9 percent of infected persons never developed symptoms," the report said.

The ill-advised attempt to quarantine an entire cruise ship with only handful of infected people created what amounted to an isolated, albeit unintended, laboratory. According to some reports, the ship was infected by a single passenger that boarded in Hong Kong.

Of more than 3,700 passengers, nearly all of whom were tested, more than 700 tested positive and at least eight people died before passengers were allowed to disembark and return to their home countries, media reported.

Throughout the pandemic, some health officials have speculated that the virus is likely to infect millions due to a high percentage of infected but asymptomatic victims who continue to spread the disease while going about their daily routines - a worry that has prompted some US states to order everyone to stay at home.

The Diamond Princess appears to have provided at least some hard data to justify those fears.

Moreover, 17 days after the ship was abandoned and crew began disinfecting the vessel, investigators found active coronaviruses living on surfaces within cabins that had housed both infected and uninfected passengers, the report said.

Health authorities have frequently said the virus can survive on exposed surfaces for up to 3 days, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Died Hong Kong Japan Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

53 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

1 hour ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

1 hour ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.