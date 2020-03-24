Data From Cruise Ship Shows Nearly Fifth COVID-19 Infectees Never Get Sick - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A statistical study of data collected from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan for nearly a month with several coronavirus infected passengers, suggests that nearly 20 percent of people who contract the coronavirus never develop any symptoms, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday.

"The results of testing of passengers and crew on board the Diamond Princess demonstrated a high proportion (46.5 percent) of asymptomatic infections at the time of testing. Available statistical models of the Diamond Princess outbreak suggest that 17.9 percent of infected persons never developed symptoms," the report said.

The ill-advised attempt to quarantine an entire cruise ship with only handful of infected people created what amounted to an isolated, albeit unintended, laboratory. According to some reports, the ship was infected by a single passenger that boarded in Hong Kong.

Of more than 3,700 passengers, nearly all of whom were tested, more than 700 tested positive and at least eight people died before passengers were allowed to disembark and return to their home countries, media reported.

Throughout the pandemic, some health officials have speculated that the virus is likely to infect millions due to a high percentage of infected but asymptomatic victims who continue to spread the disease while going about their daily routines - a worry that has prompted some US states to order everyone to stay at home.

The Diamond Princess appears to have provided at least some hard data to justify those fears.

Moreover, 17 days after the ship was abandoned and crew began disinfecting the vessel, investigators found active coronaviruses living on surfaces within cabins that had housed both infected and uninfected passengers, the report said.

Health authorities have frequently said the virus can survive on exposed surfaces for up to 3 days, according to media reports.