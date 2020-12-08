Data From Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Trial Suggests Favorable Safety Profile - FDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Clinical trials involving approximately 38,000 participants suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has a positive safety profile and poses no concerns that would prevent emergency use authorization, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.

"Safety data from approximately 38,000 participants ‰¥16 years of age randomized 1:1 to vaccine or placebo with a median of 2 months of follow up after the second dose suggest a favorable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA," the FDA said in a briefing document.

The briefing document, released ahead of a scheduled meeting on Thursday to discuss emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine, concludes that the clinical study "met the prespecified success criteria," an indication that the FDA will likely grant approval for the drug.