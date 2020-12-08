UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Data From Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Trial Suggests Favorable Safety Profile - FDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Data From Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Trial Suggests Favorable Safety Profile - FDA

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Clinical trials involving approximately 38,000 participants suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has a positive safety profile and poses no concerns that would prevent emergency use authorization, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.

"Safety data from approximately 38,000 participants ‰¥16 years of age randomized 1:1 to vaccine or placebo with a median of 2 months of follow up after the second dose suggest a favorable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA," the FDA said in a briefing document.

The briefing document, released ahead of a scheduled meeting on Thursday to discuss emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine, concludes that the clinical study "met the prespecified success criteria," an indication that the FDA will likely grant approval for the drug.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars listÂ mentions Mahi ..

41 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

51 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

55 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

1 hour ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.