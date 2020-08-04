Data From Two Ship Tracking Services Shows No Russian Ships in Port of Beirut Hit by Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) There are no Russian ships in the port of Beirut, which was hit by the powerful blast on Tuesday, according to the Marine traffic and Vessel Finder ship tracking services.

The services data shows that there were Lebanese, US, UK ships in the port of the Lebanon's capital, as well as vessels of a number of African countries.

Earlier in the day, at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT), an explosion occurred in the port's pyrotechnics warehouse leaving hundreds of people injured and at least six others killed. According to multiple local news outlets, a fire at a fireworks warehouse could be the cause of the blast.