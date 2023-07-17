Open Menu

Data Of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

Published July 17, 2023

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

Hackers published online a trove of user credentials from Google's VirusTotal, an online service for analyzing suspicious files that is popular among US and German intelligence employees, a German media outlet reported on Monday

Hackers published online a trove of user credentials from Google's VirusTotal, an online service for analyzing suspicious files that is popular among US and German intelligence employees, a German media outlet reported on Monday.

A list of 5,600 Names and email addresses was leaked online in late June, Der Spiegel magazine reported. It includes 20 accounts associated with members of the US Cyber Command, the US army branch responsible for conducting cyber operations around the globe, as well as credentials of people working for the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency.

Germany was represented in the list by members of MAD, the military counterintelligence service, of the BND, the federal intelligence agency, of the federal police force and of the BKA, the federal criminal police. Government agencies from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and China's Taiwan territory were also present.

