Data on Injured Lawmakers in Road Accident in Southeastern Iran Unproven - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Information on injured members of the Iranian parliament as a result of a major road accident in the country's southeast has not been confirmed, Iran's Mehr news agency reported, citing a legislator.

Earlier in the day, Mehr reported, citing medical sources, the accident involving several cars in the southeastern port city of Chabahar that injured six people, with some of them possibly being parliament members.

"None of the lawmakers got into an accident, no one was injured," Ehsan Khanduzi told the news agency.