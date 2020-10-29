UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Data On Injured Lawmakers In Road Accident In Southeastern Iran Unproven - Reports

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:43 PM

Data on Injured Lawmakers in Road Accident in Southeastern Iran Unproven - Reports

Information on injured members of the Iranian parliament as a result of a major road accident in the country's southeast has not been confirmed, Iran's Mehr news agency reported, citing a legislator

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Information on injured members of the Iranian parliament as a result of a major road accident in the country's southeast has not been confirmed, Iran's Mehr news agency reported, citing a legislator.

Earlier in the day, Mehr reported, citing medical sources, the accident involving several cars in the southeastern port city of Chabahar that injured six people, with some of them possibly being parliament members.

"None of the lawmakers got into an accident, no one was injured," Ehsan Khanduzi told the news agency.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Iran Parliament Road Accident Chabahar

Recent Stories

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

25 minutes ago

ADP virtual meeting presents services that support ..

44 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to contr ..

49 minutes ago

Police arrest 50 suspects, recover arms

57 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 29 ..

59 seconds ago

NCM chief Chela Ram condemns blasphemous caricatur ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.