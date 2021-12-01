Data on Movement of Ukrainian troops to Border With Russia Confirmed Long Ago - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Data on the movement of Ukrainian troops to the border with Russia and the strengthening of the Ukrainian military group there have been confirmed long time ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday .

"These data appeared quite a long time ago, when we were attracting the attention of the OSCE in the person of its special monitoring mission, and through bilateral contacts with Germany, France and other Western countries that the Ukrainian leadership has been actively sending echelons with servicemen and heavy weapons to the line of contact," Lavrov told reporters.

According to the minister, at first these movements were explained by the need to rotate the servicemen who were there.

"But as it turned out, additional forces are being thrown there, and those whom they were supposed to change have not gone anywhere either," Lavrov added.