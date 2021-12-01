UrduPoint.com

Data On Movement Of Ukrainian Troops To Border With Russia Confirmed Long Ago - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 03:46 PM

Data on Movement of Ukrainian troops to Border With Russia Confirmed Long Ago - Lavrov

Data on the movement of Ukrainian troops to the border with Russia and the strengthening of the Ukrainian military group there have been confirmed long time ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Data on the movement of Ukrainian troops to the border with Russia and the strengthening of the Ukrainian military group there have been confirmed long time ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday .

"These data appeared quite a long time ago, when we were attracting the attention of the OSCE in the person of its special monitoring mission, and through bilateral contacts with Germany, France and other Western countries that the Ukrainian leadership has been actively sending echelons with servicemen and heavy weapons to the line of contact," Lavrov told reporters.

According to the minister, at first these movements were explained by the need to rotate the servicemen who were there.

"But as it turned out, additional forces are being thrown there, and those whom they were supposed to change have not gone anywhere either," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Russia France Germany Border

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer’s counsel says h ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer’s counsel says his client is mentally not soun ..

11 minutes ago
 Malaysia to Close Borders for Countries With Confi ..

Malaysia to Close Borders for Countries With Confirmed Omicron Cases

5 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurs Rallying Near Ukrainian Parliament D ..

Entrepreneurs Rallying Near Ukrainian Parliament Demanding to Keep Tax Breaks

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Submits Bill Allowing Dual Nationality f ..

Zelenskyy Submits Bill Allowing Dual Nationality for Foreigners of Ukrainian Ori ..

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Ready for Another Round of Talks With US on ..

Moscow Ready for Another Round of Talks With US on Visa Issues - Ryabkov

24 minutes ago
 First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics ..

First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on March 1 ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.