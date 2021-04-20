UrduPoint.com
Data On Probe Into Vrbetice Explosions Cannot Be Declassified Now - Czech Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Data on the investigation into the 2014 explosions in Vrbetice cannot now be declassified, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday, speaking in parliament.

"I asked the head of the Security and Information Service [Michal] Koudelka to declassify the information that we received [on the investigation of the explosions]. The security service stated that this information cannot now be declassified," Babis said.

More Stories From World

