Data on Sputnik V Safety for Pregnant Women Received - Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Data on safety of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women is obtained, and changes will be made to its instructions, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Friday.

"Data on safety for pregnant women is received," Murashko said.