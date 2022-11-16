Data Show That Russia Has Nothing to Do With Missile Incident in Poland - Erdogan

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that according to available data, Russia was not involved in the missile incident in Poland.

"It is important for us that Russia said: 'We have nothing to do with it.' In addition, (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz said at our morning meeting that this incident should be investigated in detail.

It is also important that (US President Joe) Biden denied that the rocket belonged to Russia," Erdogan told reporters on the G20 sidelines.

A number of NATO countries discussed the incident and came to the conclusion that it has nothing to do with Russia, the president said.

The Turkish leader added that he "shows respect to and believes" Russia's position on the incident , noting that Ankara will continue to develop relations with Moscow.